Wydad Casablanca wins CAF Champions League

Wydad Casablanca defeated Al Ahly 1-0 at the Stade Mohamed V Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco, on Saturday night to win the CAF Champions League title 2-1 on aggregate. The second-leg match of the final was decided by a goal from Walid El Karti midway through the second half, with the Moroccan side claiming just their […]

