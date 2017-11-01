Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ycee Disses Orezi In New Interview

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Recall the beef between singers, Orezi and Dammy Krane? Ycee has wadded into the issue when he threw an indirect jibe at Orezi. Although Orezi said that he and Dammy are cool, Ycee in an interview with Hip TV has said that there are more important things for artistes to concern themselves about. This is …

The post Ycee Disses Orezi In New Interview appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.