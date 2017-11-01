Ycee Disses Orezi In New Interview

Recall the beef between singers, Orezi and Dammy Krane? Ycee has wadded into the issue when he threw an indirect jibe at Orezi. Although Orezi said that he and Dammy are cool, Ycee in an interview with Hip TV has said that there are more important things for artistes to concern themselves about. This is …

The post Ycee Disses Orezi In New Interview appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

