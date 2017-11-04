Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Yemi Alade replies fan who said her b**bs are sagging

Posted on Nov 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Celebrities in General have decided to play it the hard way.. and trust us, when we say, these guys aren’t totally at fault. Many years back, you can insult a celebrity and go away with it, but these days, when the word, “Savage”, came into social media, everyone is totally now becoming a savage! Nigerian …

The post Yemi Alade replies fan who said her b**bs are sagging appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.