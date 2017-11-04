Yemi Alade replies fan who said her b**bs are sagging

Celebrities in General have decided to play it the hard way.. and trust us, when we say, these guys aren’t totally at fault. Many years back, you can insult a celebrity and go away with it, but these days, when the word, “Savage”, came into social media, everyone is totally now becoming a savage! Nigerian …

The post Yemi Alade replies fan who said her b**bs are sagging appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

