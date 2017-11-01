Pages Navigation Menu

Yemi Alade’s Hit Song “Johnny” surpasses Psquare’s “Personally” to Become The Most Viewed Nigerian Music Video On YouTube

Nigerian music diva and songstress, Yemi Alade , has broken yet another record.. Earlier in the year, she became the female African artist with the highest views on a video. However, P-Square’s “Personally” still held the no. 1 spot in the country. Now, the Effyzie Music diva, now has the record of the most watched …

