Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Yemi Alade’s “Johnny” becomes Most Viewed Nigerian Music Video on YouTube

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Effyzie Music diva and songstress Yemi Alade has broken yet another record as her music video for smash hit single “Johnny” has now surpassed P-Square‘s “Personally” to become the Nigerian video with most views. Earlier in the year, she became the female African artist with the highest views on a video. However, P-Square’s “Personally” still […]

The post Yemi Alade’s “Johnny” becomes Most Viewed Nigerian Music Video on YouTube appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.