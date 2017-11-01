Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘You Are A Brostitude Not A Prostitute’ – Instagram Follower Tells Bobrisky

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Bobrisky shared this stunning photo of himself on his Instagram page yesterday and in the comment section, one of his followers referred to him as a Brostitude. According to the ‘hater’, no matter how he tries being a female, he can never see his monthly circle. See below:-   Source: Naijaloaded

The post ‘You Are A Brostitude Not A Prostitute’ – Instagram Follower Tells Bobrisky appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.