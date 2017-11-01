‘You Are A Brostitude Not A Prostitute’ – Instagram Follower Tells Bobrisky
Bobrisky shared this stunning photo of himself on his Instagram page yesterday and in the comment section, one of his followers referred to him as a Brostitude. According to the ‘hater’, no matter how he tries being a female, he can never see his monthly circle. See below:- Source: Naijaloaded
