Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

You have until midnight to challenge Uhuru poll victory – The Standard

Posted on Nov 5, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard

You have until midnight to challenge Uhuru poll victory
The Standard
Developments at the Supreme Court will determine whether President Uhuru Kenyatta can assume office for a second term on November 14, the earliest possible date. Midnight is the deadline for anyone who wants to file a petition challenging President …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.