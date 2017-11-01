Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Young girl’ triggering her explosive kills 5 playing kids – Vanguard

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

'Young girl' triggering her explosive kills 5 playing kids
Vanguard
Five children were killed Tuesday night and two others wounded by a suicide bomber described as a “young girl” in a northern region of Cameroon plagued by Boko Haram attacks, sources said Wednesday. Suicide bombers. ADVERTISING. inRead invented …
Six Christian Siblings Kidnapped by Boko Haram Safely Escape Terrorist GroupGospel Herald
Suicide attack in northern Cameroon kills 6Anadolu Agency
Boko Haram, 18 brave girls and the power of lending a handThe Bates Student
Olisa Blogazine (satire) (press release) (blog) –Yahoo News –Journalducameroun.com – English – (press release)
all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.