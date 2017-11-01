‘Young girl’ triggering her explosive kills 5 playing kids – Vanguard
Vanguard
'Young girl' triggering her explosive kills 5 playing kids
Vanguard
Five children were killed Tuesday night and two others wounded by a suicide bomber described as a “young girl” in a northern region of Cameroon plagued by Boko Haram attacks, sources said Wednesday. Suicide bombers. ADVERTISING. inRead invented …
