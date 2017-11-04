Zambian president warns judges of chaos if they block his re-election – Reuters Africa
|
Times of Zambia
|
Zambian president warns judges of chaos if they block his re-election
Reuters Africa
LUSAKA (Reuters) – Zambian President Edgar Lungu has warned constitutional court judges not to stop him running for another term in office, state media reported, drawing a rebuke from a top legal body. Zambian President Edgar Lungu participates in a …
