Zamfara approves new measures on salary payment

By Richard Elesho In order to curtail the dangerous trend of ghost workers and block wastage, the Zamfara state government has announced that it will henceforth only recognize and collect staff payment vouchers prepared by directors from the state’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA) for payment of monthly salaries. This was announced by the state Head of Service, Alhaji Mujitaba Isah at a media briefing on Sunday at the end of the state Executive Council meeting, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN. He said starting from the end of November, each director in all the MDAs would be expected to draw an authentic list of the staff under him which would then be verified by the responsible permanent secretary and submitted to the state Ministry of Finance for payment.

