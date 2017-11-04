Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Zamfara governor spends N500 million on Gusau emir’s new palace

Posted on Nov 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The palace which is one of the modern palaces being built by the government has facilities such as spacious reception, dining room, emir’s wing and guest houses

The post Zamfara governor spends N500 million on Gusau emir’s new palace appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.