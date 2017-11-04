Zanetti: Inter Are Targeting UCL Qualification

Javier Zanetti insists that Inter Milan’s target this season is securing UCL qualification, and says winning the Scudetto is unrealistic.

Inter Milan started the season on a bright note, winning nine and drawing two of their first 11 matches and sits two points behind leaders, Napoli.

The Nerrazzuri last won the Scudetto in 2010 and last played in the UCL in 2011-12 , and Zanetti is pleased with the progress at the club.

But Inter great Zanetti, who is now the club’s vice president, believes it is still a tall order to win the league this term.

“We are demonstrating great consistency,” he told Corriere dello Sport.

“With the Scudetto, there are sides that are better equipped, but thanks to Spalletti and the other guys there is great enthusiasm around the team now.

“Winning is always very difficult, but I think the most important thing for us is that we are proving to be protagonists.

“The objective is to qualify for the Champions League, because the Champions League is an important showcase and makes you grow as a club.

“This year we have started to lay the foundations for the future, which will allow us to be competitive again. That is the role this Inter should always have.

“It takes a team, but equally important for those who work outside the camp. Along with the fans, we must always be on the same wavelength to take Inter back where it belongs.”

