Zanu PF Masvingo stalwarts face boot – NewsDay

Zanu PF Masvingo stalwarts face boot
THE Zanu PF Masvingo provincial executive yesterday recommended the immediate expulsion of the party's six stalwarts — among them Psychomotor minister Josaya Hungwe, chief whip Lovemore Matuke and provincial chairperson Ezra Chadzamira — for …
MASVINGO FIRES: Mzembi, Shumba Gang Up Against Mnangagwa Allies
LACOSTE BIGWIGS IN MASVINGO TO BE EXPELLED
