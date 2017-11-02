Zenera Consulting boss, Meka bags IMC Fellowship

LAGOS, NIGERIA, – The Managing Partner of Zenera Consulting, Meka Olowola has joined the list of indigenous consultants conferred a fellowship by the Institute of Management Consultants of Nigeria (IMC).

“We make this presentation to you in recognition of your outstanding academic and professional standing with demonstrated commitment to creating, maintaining, extending and promoting the highest world standards of management consulting practices, ethics competence and client service,” Professor David Iornem, Director General of IMC, said.

Olowola was recognised by the Institute for his achievements as a branding and marketing communications consultant with a 20-year track record cutting across sectors including Oil and Gas, Banking and Finance, as well as ICT.

With the conferment of the fellowship, he joins the ranks of prominent individuals who are fellows of the IMC.

“I am humbled by this election to the fellowship of this prestigious institute. Consulting in Africa is a challenging undertaking and practitioners must continue to network to cross-fertilize ideas for collective growth. We will seize this opportunity to increase awareness for the institute’s activities in Nigeria thereby further elevating its status for the benefit of all stakeholders,” Olowola said.

In 2014, Olowola was appointed by the Honorable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy as a member of the special subcommittee on Nigeria’s hosting of the World Economic Forum on Africa. He is also on the board of the Nigeria-Zimbabwe Chamber of Commerce, just as he is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Also, Olowola sits on the board of the Tsori Foundation, CSR-in-Action, Project Light International and Tektron Plus Engineering Limited.

Zenera Consulting, which he manages, is a new-age Integrated Branding and Corporate Communications outfit offering multifarious services across branding, reputation management, digital communications and investor relations. Headquartered in Lagos, it has an office in London.

The IMC was incorporated in 1983. It is a body of professional management consultants and regulates the standards and practice of management consulting among its members throughout Nigeria. The Institute comprises individuals, consulting firms and organisations who share responsibility or are potential beneficiaries of improved standards in consulting practice. The IMC, Nigeria and the IMC South Africa are the only two professional bodies in Africa admitted into the International Council of Management Consulting Institutes (ICMCI).

