Zenith Delta Principals Cup has come to stay – Ighade

Excited by the perfect organization, quality of play and thrills at the kick off of the second edition of the Zenith Bank Delta Principals Cup, sponsor, Zenith Bank, has declared that the event will remain in her annual projects calendar.

The assurance was given by the banks Group Head of the Delta State Zone, Lucky Ighade, as defending champions, Master Care International School, Asaba, forced a one-all draw from the ambush of Comprehensive Secondary School, Ogwashi Uku, at the opening ceremony of the competition held at the St Patrick’s College pitch, Asaba, yesterday.

“With what we saw in the first edition and the quality of organization and talents on display here at the kick off of the second edition, I am delighted to say the Zenith Bank Delta Principals Cup has come to stay,” enthused Ighade who represented the banks Deputy Managing Director.

“I will not be surprised to see some of these players in the Super Eagles sometime in the future. This competition will help to feed the national teams and that is good for Delta State and our entire society,” Ighade concluded as he also distributed gifts from Zenith Bank to players of both teams.

Highly rated Master Care who defeated Idjehre Grammar School, Jesse, to lift the trophy at the first edition, had come into the kick off as favourites but their fans got a shocker when the visitors struck through Duru Ndubuisi at the last minute of the first half to take the lead.

The Ogwashi Uku boys were looking to get away with victory as proceedings went into the depth the second half but Fegor Ugbome, Master Care’s scoring hero in the first edition, reproduced his act as he drove fiercely into the opponent’s box and hit hard, leaving the keeper no chance of saving the equalizer.

