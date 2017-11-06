Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Zuma book sales spike as court day looms – Times LIVE

Posted on Nov 6, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Times LIVE

Zuma book sales spike as court day looms
Times LIVE
As the author and publisher of an explosive book revealing South Africa's "shadow mafia state" prepare for a showdown with government agencies, The President's Keepers has become a global hit. Within hours of the State Security Agency demanding the …
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Spy agency poised to act on Zuma bookBusiness Day
South Africa: Public Protector Never Said 'Don't Buy' Pauw's Book – SpokespersonAllAfrica.com
SACP slams SSA for trying to censor Jacques Pauw bookeNCA
Daily Maverick –BizNews –Gears Of Biz –DeathRattleSports.com
all 16 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.