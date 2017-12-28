￼￼￼ Balarabe Musa reveals those responsible for fuel scarcity

A former Kaduna State Governor Alhaji Balarabe Musa, has blamed activities of saboteurs for the current petrol crisis in the country. Musa told Punch on Thursday that Nigerians were going through this hardship due to selfish interest of some set of individuals. He some government officials in connivance some petroleum marketers, hoarded petroleum products to […]

￼￼￼ Balarabe Musa reveals those responsible for fuel scarcity

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

