10 modular refineries at advanced stage of development in N/ Delta – Presidency

The Buhari administration is committed to promoting the establishment of privately financed modular refineries so as to increase local refining capacity, create jobs, ensure peace and stability in the Niger delta region, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN. Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, Office of the Vice President said in a statement on Saturday that the initiative which featured prominently in recent talks between the Federal Government and the oil-producing areas, as represented by PANDEF, will also reposition the petroleum industry and ensure self-sufficiency of petroleum products, while serving as a disincentive for illegal refineries and oil pollution. As stated in the statement, at an end-of-the-year review meeting of the Niger Delta Inter-Ministerial Committee at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, before the holidays, Prof.

