 10 talking points from Boxing Day’s Premier League action as Liverpool thrashed Swansea and Man United drew – Mirror.co.uk | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

10 talking points from Boxing Day’s Premier League action as Liverpool thrashed Swansea and Man United drew – Mirror.co.uk

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Mirror.co.uk

10 talking points from Boxing Day's Premier League action as Liverpool thrashed Swansea and Man United drew
Mirror.co.uk
Substitute Jesse Lingard came to Manchester United's rescue as his second-half double secured a 2-2 Boxing Day draw with Burnley at Old Trafford. The stadium was left stunned in the first half as the Clarets claimed a 2-0 lead via Ashley Barnes' close
Coutinho inspires Liverpool's 5-0 rout of Swansea CityVanguard
Roberto Firmino double leads Liverpool's rout of sorry SwanseaThe Guardian
Liverpool verdict – Rampant Reds a joy to watch once more after running riot with devastating showLiverpool Echo
The Independent –Sports Illustrated –ESPN.co.uk (blog) –Daily Star
all 422 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.