’11 women conveying a bride die in Kano motor accident’ – FRSC

A ghastly motor accident which occurred by 8.30 p.m on Saturday, at Kano State old tollgate near Sa’adatu Abubakar Rimi College of Education, according to FRSC reportedly claimed the lives of 11 women conveying a bride from Unguwa Uku to Yan’lemu area of the state. The State’s Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) spokesperson, Mr Kabir Ibrahim-Daura, who […]

The post ’11 women conveying a bride die in Kano motor accident’ – FRSC appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

