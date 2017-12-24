 11 women conveying newly wedded bride die in Kano auto crash | Nigeria Today
11 women conveying newly wedded bride die in Kano auto crash

Posted on Dec 24, 2017

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kano state on Sunday confirmed that 11 women died in a ghastly auto crash in Kano metropolis on Saturday night. FRSC Public Relations Officer, Mr Kabir Ibrahim-Daura in Kano said that the incident occurred around 8.30 p.m. at the old tollgate near Sa’adatu Abubakar Rimi College of Education. […]

