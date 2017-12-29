135 children used as suicide bombers in Northeast Nigeria, Cameroon – Report – TV360
135 children used as suicide bombers in Northeast Nigeria, Cameroon – Report
More than 135 children were as used as suicide bombers in Northeast Nigeria and Cameroon in 2017 alone. The figure, which is according to a United Nations Reports is more five times the number recorded in 2016. The report titled 'Children under attack …
2017: Year of violence, right abuses
