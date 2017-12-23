15 injured in Lagos auto crash

…LASEMA rescues destitute from Lagoon

At least 15 passengers comprising 10 males and five females were seriously injured on Saturday after two vehicles collided on the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos.

It was gathered that four of the victims passed out and were rushed to the Accident and Emergency Centre for stabilisation.

According to an eyewitness, the accident was caused by over speeding by a commercial bus.

It was gathered that the 14-passenger bus lost control and rammed into an articulated vehicle laden with stones.

“It was a serious accident and it occurred at about 11:00 a.m. There was heavy traffic on the bridge. Fortunately, officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), police, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) were close by and they rode against traffic to safe the victims,” the eyewitness said.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, led the operation and the victims were all rescued alive.

However, some of them were badly wounded.

About four of the victims were unconscious and they were rushed to the hospital.

The emergency workers also removed the vehicle from the road to ease traffic flow in the area.

Similarly, LASEMA operatives rescued a destitute who got trapped in the lagoon at Iyana Oworo.

The man, who was brought out with the help of a crane, was said to have been trapped in the mud for over 24 hours.

The victim, who was unclad and feeble, was rushed to the Gbagada General Hospital for medical attention.

Confirming the accident, the state police spokesman, Chike Oti, a Superintendent (SP), said the police commissioner was on observation patrol when he stumbled on the accident.

Oti said the accident involved a Toyota Hiace commuter bus and a trailer, adding that it was caused by break failure on the part of the bus.

He said: “The CP wishes to use this medium to warn all road users especially members of the two unions – NURTW and RTEAN – to obey traffic laws, particularly during this yuletide season. They should ensure their brakes and tyres are in good shape.”

