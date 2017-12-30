158 persons died in road accidents in Katsina State in 2017 – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) said that no fewer than 158 persons were killed in road accidents in Katsina State in 2017 as against 183 in 2016. Mr Godwin Ngueku, the FRSC Sector Commander in the state, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Katsina. “One…

