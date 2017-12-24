$1bn from ECA to fight Boko Haram – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
$1bn from ECA to fight Boko Haram
Daily Trust
Controversy is currently swirling around the approval given by National Economic Council for the Federal Government to withdraw $1billion from the Excess Crude Account [ECA] and use it to fight Boko Haram. NEC's decision was announced by Edo State …
Fayose indisputably right on $1bn ECA fund
