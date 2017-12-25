2 Killed In Benue State By Fulani Herdsmen
During an incursion of Odonto a village in the Akpa district of Otukpo Local of Benue State on Sunday, 2 people were killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen. Sources in the community who spoke with THE SUN’s correspondent said, “2 nursing mothers also sustained bullet wounds during the invasion of the area by the Fulani herdsmen.” Another…
