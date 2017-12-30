2017 in retrospect… Naija showbiz in highlights – Guardian (blog)



Guardian (blog) 2017 in retrospect… Naija showbiz in highlights

Guardian (blog)

For some artistes the year 2017 will go down as an eventful one, while for some others it was not. As the curtains for the year draw to a close, several activities happened on the showbiz scene that made the year to be a spectacular one. With few days …

2017 in retrospect Chronicle



all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

