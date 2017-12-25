2017, tough, tormentous year for Nigeria – Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, Monday, in Abuja wished that the country would not witness a year like 2017, saying it was a tough and tormentous year for Nigeria.

But the President said he was looking forward to see a better and prosperous year in 2018.

President Buhari stated this when he played host to political, religious and traditional leaders of these Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, who paid him Christmas homage at his official residence, Presidential Villa.

He said, “It has been a tough year for Nigeria and I hope next year will be a much more prosperous one. But those listening to the press are the majority of us the rainy season was very good and some states have got very good information from home.

“I never knew that the people from Kano who are more resourceful used to go to my area (Daura, Katsina State) and hire farms, this year nobody hired farm, and nobody regretted it.

“Again the second one from the Governor of Sokoto state (Aminu Tambuwal) said all the people that really used to go to Mecca are farmers but he didn’t tell me if they took additional wives.

“But I am very pleased people have gone back to the land with very good harvests and taking their priorities and the good thing about farming is, if you don’t put your hope on neigbour hope on the government, once you pay your debt nobody ask you what you do with the balance and nobody ask for interest this is one good thing about farming.

“But other things, I think the burden will be on my neck, I thank you very much for coming especially the religious leaders, I am very pleased you are doing your best from the intelligence I am getting to make sure that people live as good neigbours and good Nigerians.”

President Buhari thanked his guests for taking time out on a very important day to come out and spend it with him.

He said, “It has been a tomentous year I am thinking I am 75, I thought I was 74 but I was told I was 75 I have never been so sick even the 30 months civil war I was stumbling under farm of yams or cassava but this sickness I don’t know but I came out better.

“All those who saw me before and when I came back said I look much better, but I have explained it to the public that as a General I used to give orders now I take orders the doctors told me to feed my stomach and sleep for longer hours that is why I am looking much better.

“I thank you very much for coming and making all the sacrifice because today is a crowded day for me from early in the morning until maybe the following morning with the family and friends and neigbours.

“One thing I learnt to respect is good neighbourliness both at individual and national level. That was why when I was elected, my first trip was Chad, Niger, Cameroon and Benin Republic.

“If you are in good terms with your neighbours, then you can make some savings for development but if you start fighting your neighbours then am afraid the resources you have you will lose it in trying to be very cleaver. So, I try to be very close to my neighbours both individually and nationally. I thank you very much for being very good neighbours, including the one on my left (referring to Senator Philip Aduda).

Some of the dignitaries that paid Christmas homage to the President include, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, the Archbishop of Abuja Archdiocese, John Cardinal Onaiykan, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Board, Tor Ujah, Senator Philip Aduda who represents FCT, the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Usani Uguru Usani among others.

