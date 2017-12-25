2017 was a good year… for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un – Las Vegas Review-Journal
|
Las Vegas Review-Journal
|
2017 was a good year… for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
Las Vegas Review-Journal
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, third from left, and what the North Korean government calls the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile, in North Korea, Nov. 29, 2017. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified …
Trump, Putin and Xi: a year of tough-guy leaders and foolish brinkmanship
North Korea: This groundbreaking method could be used to track Kim Jong-un's next missile
North Korea says it's a 'pipe dream' that it will give up nukes
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!