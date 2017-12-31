2018: CAN tasks Nigerians on peace, unity
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) of Northern States and Abuja, has urged Nigerians to strive to make peace with each other in 2018. CAN made the call in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Rev. Joseph Hayab. Hayab stated that as Christians celebrate the new year, there was a need for all citizens […]
2018: CAN tasks Nigerians on peace, unity
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!