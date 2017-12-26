2018 Commonwealth Games: Athletics coach wants attention given to athletes’ welfare issues – Vanguard



Vanguard 2018 Commonwealth Games: Athletics coach wants attention given to athletes' welfare issues

Vanguard

Adegboyega Adenuga, a Lagos State-based athletics coach, says the maximum welfare package should be in place for Nigerian athletes as they prepare for the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia. Adenuga said on Tuesday in Lagos that this was necessary in …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

