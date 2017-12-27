2018 Digital Switch Over Deadline Not Sacrosanct, Says Adokwe

Emmanuel Ukumba in Lafia

The Chairman Senate Committee on Information, Senator Suleiman Adokwe, has said the 2018 deadline set for the digital switch over of broadcast in the country from analogue to digital broadcasting is not sacrosanct but a standard set by Nigeria to enable the country benefit from the terrestrial broadcast system.

The information committee chairman stated this when interacting with journalists in his country home, Agwatashi, in Obi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, adding that it is not something that must be met.

“But I want to assure the Nigeria populace that the deadline for the digital switch over is not sacrosanct. It is not something that we must meet. It is a standard that we set by ourselves so that we can benefit from the terrestrial broadcast system. We are well ahead of other African countries,” he maintained.

Adokwe, who represents Nasarawa south senatorial district at the National Assembly, explained that the deadline was for the country’s own good, but he was however quick to add that if Nigeria did not meet the deadline, it means it might not have benefits from most of the terrestrial broadcast that is going on globally.

He however promised: “With the Africa standard, we are well ahead of other African countries. So I don’t think there is any cause for alarm. We will work hard and make sure that the digital switch over begins in every station in the county.”

Adokwe thereafter called for a very high wage for journalists in the country.

“We would expect that the government that owns media houses should set the standard where journalists are not only well paid, but paid in time like in other jurisdictions,” he concluded.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

