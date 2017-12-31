2018: Dogara tells Nigerians what to do

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has called on Nigerians to exercise patience with the current government in the midst of the many challenges confronting the country. He, however applauded them for their resilience and determination despite the harsh economy. Dogara, who expressed optimism that better days were ahead, urged Nigerians to […]

2018: Dogara tells Nigerians what to do

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

