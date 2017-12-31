2018: IBB optimistic of Nigeria’s bright future

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida has declared that the New Year will bring good tidings for Nigeria as the future of the nation remains bright.

In his New Year Message to Nigerians, the former Military President urged Nigerians to use the New Year to renew their commitment to the collective prosperity, growth and development of the country by contributing more to nation building.

He stated that the challenges being faced by the nation can never overshadow its bright future.

“Challenges are part of life, but if we are to be prepared for it, we must first shed our fear of it. We are hopeful that the challenges of the future will not be greater than what we faced in the past.

“what we need now more than ever is to galvanize these unique qualities for the good of all as permissible under a democratic set up.

“We must at this point imbibe the core values of democracy by respecting each other’s rights and pursue individual goals in tandem with our national objectives for a better Nigeria , not better individuals that will not reflect on us all”, the message read.

Babangida stressed on the need for Nigerians to give government support despite the current situation in the country adding that they should bear in mind that “as humans we are fallible, as perfection is a Godly attribute, no matter how we try we can never be perfect”

He added that, “So as we enter the new year, we must learn to understand and forgive our honest mistakes, because there is no person who has not made mistakes and has the guarantee not to make any in his or her life, with that divine purposes of being capable of making mistakes, we should be able to reason with our leaders, decipher the complexity of our diversity and move on as one great nation we all desire.”