2018: IBB speaks to Nigerians

General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, IBB, former Military President, has urged Nigerians to be more patriotic in 2018. This is contained in his New Year message made available to DAILY POST on Sunday. He said the citizens should use 2018 to renew commitment to collective prosperity, growth and development by contributing more to nation building and […]

2018: IBB speaks to Nigerians

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

