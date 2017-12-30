 2018: Stand up against corruption, Cleric tells religious leaders, traditional leaders | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2018: Stand up against corruption, Cleric tells religious leaders, traditional leaders

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A cleric, Ven. Davidson Udodi, has urged religious leaders and traditional rulers to lead the fight against corruption to rescue the country from eminent economic doom caused by corruption. “If we don’t kill corruption, corruption will definite kill us,’’ Udodi, who is the Archdeacon of Akwunanaw Archdeaconry, Anglican Diocese of Enugu, told the News Agency…

The post 2018: Stand up against corruption, Cleric tells religious leaders, traditional leaders appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.