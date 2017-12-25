2018 World Cup: I will lead Eagles into promised land- Moses – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
2018 World Cup: I will lead Eagles into promised land- Moses
Vanguard
Super Eagles and Chelsea of England wing back, Victor Moses has said that his only regret this year was his “being squeezed out of the three-man shortlist to become African Player of the Year”, behind Gabon's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Egypt's Mo Salah …
2017 my best year ever – Moses
Nigeria just like Chelsea – Victor Moses
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!