 2018 World Cup: Why Nigeria is no match for Croatia – Prosinecki – Daily Post Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2018 World Cup: Why Nigeria is no match for Croatia – Prosinecki – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

2018 World Cup: Why Nigeria is no match for Croatia – Prosinecki
Daily Post Nigeria
Croatia legend, Robert Prosinecki, has stated that his country is far ahead of Nigeria and Iceland in the Group D of the 2018 World Cup. Prosinecki said the. country's current team possesses the quality to beat Nigeria and the other teams in Group D in

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.