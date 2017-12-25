 2019: APCON moves against use of hate speech – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
2019: APCON moves against use of hate speech – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 25, 2017


Vanguard

2019: APCON moves against use of hate speech
KATSINA—AS the 2019 general election draws nearer, the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria, APCON, has warned against hate speeches to save the polity from being over heated. Hate speech. It also threatened to sanction and publicize any
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News.

