2019 election: Dialogue with IPOB or lose Igbo support – Group tells Buhari

A diaspora Igbo sociocultural organisation, Igbo Ekunie Initiative, on Saturday insisted that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) was not a terrorist organisation. It said the purported proscription of the organisation by the Federal Government was presumptuous and uncalled for. Speaking at a press conference in Awka, the Anambra State capital, President of the organisation, […]

