 2019 election: Gov. Masari attacks Atiku over defection to PDP | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2019 election: Gov. Masari attacks Atiku over defection to PDP

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has said that the recent defection of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, means that he (Atiku) has “answered his popular name.” Masari said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN in Maiadua, Katsina State on Monday. He said the […]

2019 election: Gov. Masari attacks Atiku over defection to PDP

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.