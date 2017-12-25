2019 election: Gov. Masari attacks Atiku over defection to PDP

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has said that the recent defection of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, means that he (Atiku) has “answered his popular name.” Masari said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN in Maiadua, Katsina State on Monday. He said the […]

