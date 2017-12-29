2019 election: What God told me about Buhari, Atiku – Prophet Ezeeanyaeche

Primate Belonwu Ezeanyaeche of White Holy Sword of Light Church, Abuja, has revealed what God told him concerning President Muhammadu Buhari and former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, ahead of the 2019 presidential election. Ezeanyaeche told Independent that he is not speaking as an ordinary Nigerian, or a Buhari supporter but as a prophet who […]

2019 election: What God told me about Buhari, Atiku – Prophet Ezeeanyaeche

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

