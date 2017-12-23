 2019: Gov. Wike gives condition to accept endorsements | Nigeria Today
2019: Gov. Wike gives condition to accept endorsements

Posted on Dec 23, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike gives condition for accepting the numerous endorsements by different ethnic nationalities when he receives  their firm assurance that they will defend their votes in 2019 against All Progressives Congress,APC. The governor said that the way that the APC Federal Government has failed in all areas, it will set out to write results in 2019, hence the need for the people  to defend  their votes. Speaking during the Civic Reception organised  in his honour  by the Apara Kingdom on Saturday  in Port Harcourt, Governor Wike said:

