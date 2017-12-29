2019: PDP scheming return to steal — FAYEMI

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado Ekiti— Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi has described the attempt by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to reclaim power in 2019 as a plot to continue the looting of the country’s treasury.

Fayemi, a former governor of Ekiti State, who said this yesterday urged Nigerians not to use the current fuel scarcity to rate President Muhammadu Bihari’s performance.

Describing the panel of enquiry inaugurated by Governor Ayodele Fayose to probe his administration as a kangaroo one he insisted that it was an attempt to smear his reputation and render him unpopular by the PDDP-led government.

His words: “Fayose’s stock in trade is lying against someone to score political gains. They started with the probe of N852 million UBEC fund and when they knew they could not go far, they started concocting lies and said I looted N17 billion.

“Let t us wait and see who will go to jail between Fayose and I. I have been out of office and I am still moving free, but I am sure he won’t be able to walk free on the streets after losing immunity because of the way he had ran the state aground”, he said.

Addressing the newsmen in Isan Ekiti in Oye local government area of Ekiti State, Fayemi said Nigerians would ensure that PDP does not return to power because of the high level of looting it perpetrated while in the saddle.

The former governor, who was not categorical on his governorship ambition, said the APC is incurably committed to making sure that Ekiti rejoins the league of developing states by ensuring that the party wins the 2018 guber poll.

He said: “What the PDP wanted to come back and do is stealing. The options for Nigerians in 2019 is to either return to the old age of criminalization and brigandage by voting for the PDP, because nothing to convince Nigerians that they have changed with the shenanigans that characterised their national convention and poor performances by their governors.

“Up till now, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan and his henchmen have not apologized about how they ran the country aground. So, there is nothing to suggest that PDP remains a credible alternative to APC in 2019.”

Fayemi dismissed the insinuation by his political adversaries that he has not used his ministerial position for the benefit of the state, saying: “what I have done is measurable and clear. This government has began the construction of a federal secretariat and housing estate in Ekiti and the rail-line was extended to this state in the federal government’s proposal due to my intervention.

“President Buhari’s government is planning to set up a cottage industry in Ekiti for the sake of the solid minerals exploration and I have enlisted small scale miners around Ijero Ekiti for them to to benefit from the N5bn loan set up by the Bank of Industry”, he said.

