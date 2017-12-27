221 Policemen Attached To Each Governor In Nigeria

An investigation has shown that each of the state governors in Nigeria is protected by 221 policemen, making a total of 7,956 for all the 36 state governors. An investigation by Nigerian newspaper Daily Trust also found that at least 5 policemen are attached to each of the 36 ministers in the country, totalling 180.…

The post 221 Policemen Attached To Each Governor In Nigeria appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

