 221 Policemen Attached To Each Governor In Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

221 Policemen Attached To Each Governor In Nigeria

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

An investigation has shown that each of the state governors in Nigeria is protected by 221 policemen, making a total of 7,956 for all the 36 state governors. An investigation by Nigerian newspaper Daily Trust also found that at least 5 policemen are attached to each of the 36 ministers in the country, totalling 180.…

The post 221 Policemen Attached To Each Governor In Nigeria appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.