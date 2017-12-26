255 migrants rescued in Mediterranean – Vanguard
255 migrants rescued in Mediterranean
Some 255 migrants were rescued overnight in the Mediterranean off the coast of Libya, just before a front of bad weather hit the area, the Italian coastguard said Tuesday. The non-governmental organisation Proactiva Open Arms picked up a rubber dinghy …
