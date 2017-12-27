#27: Stream Falz’ Third Studio Album Here!

Falz released his third studio album “27” on October 27th, 2017, his 27th birthday and it has gathered rave reviews ever since then. Coming off a much-applauded headline concert, “The Falz Experience“, the rapper has now put up the album for streaming on his YouTube page for his fans to enjoy. Listen below:

