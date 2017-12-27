 #27: Stream Falz’ Third Studio Album Here! | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

#27: Stream Falz’ Third Studio Album Here!

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Falz released his third studio album “27” on October 27th, 2017, his 27th birthday and it has gathered rave reviews ever since then. Coming off a much-applauded headline concert, “The Falz Experience“, the rapper has now put up the album for streaming on his YouTube page for his fans to enjoy. Listen below:

The post #27: Stream Falz’ Third Studio Album Here! appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.