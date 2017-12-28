29 Nigerian referees get FIFA badges – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
29 Nigerian referees get FIFA badges
Daily Post Nigeria
Publicity Secretary of the Nigeria Referees Association, Kelechi Mejuobi, said 22 men and seven female referees received the badges. They are 14 centre referees and assistant referees, four futsal referees and four beach soccer referees. According to …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!