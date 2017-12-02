2Baba Set To Start A Protest Against Fuel Scarcity, Nigerians React
Nigerian singer, 2Baba has called on Nigerians to kick-start a movement against ongoing fuel scarcity in the country. According to him, filling stations that don’t sell at the normal price should be shut down.
Meanwhile, Nigeria’s have reacted to 2Baba’s statement with reference to the his February 2017 initiated protest that was later called off by him. Through series of twitter posts, Nigerians fired back at 2Baba saying “You wan start again abi”
See Photos;
The post 2Baba Set To Start A Protest Against Fuel Scarcity, Nigerians React appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!