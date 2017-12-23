2face urges Nigerians to protest over #Fuelscarcity – TheNewsGuru
|
TheNewsGuru
|
2face urges Nigerians to protest over #Fuelscarcity
TheNewsGuru
Nigerian pop star and entrepreneur, 2face has called on Nigerians to protest over the ongoing fuel scarcity which is going to portend a bleak Christmas. Despite multiple assurances from government agencies, the scarcity bites harder. The African Queen …
Fuel Scarcity: Tuface calls for protest, but Nigerians shut him down
#IWon'tBackDown: This is what 2Face is inviting the public to campaign against
Fuel scarcity: Nigerians blasts 2face over comment on filling stations protest
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!