 2face urges Nigerians to protest over #Fuelscarcity – TheNewsGuru | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2face urges Nigerians to protest over #Fuelscarcity – TheNewsGuru

Posted on Dec 23, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


TheNewsGuru

2face urges Nigerians to protest over #Fuelscarcity
TheNewsGuru
Nigerian pop star and entrepreneur, 2face has called on Nigerians to protest over the ongoing fuel scarcity which is going to portend a bleak Christmas. Despite multiple assurances from government agencies, the scarcity bites harder. The African Queen
Fuel Scarcity: Tuface calls for protest, but Nigerians shut him downPremium Times
#IWon'tBackDown: This is what 2Face is inviting the public to campaign againstAmoré (press release) (blog)
Fuel scarcity: Nigerians blasts 2face over comment on filling stations protestFellow Press (press release)

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.